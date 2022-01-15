GUILFORD COUNTY – Winter storm predictions for the area prompted Guilford County to declare a local State of Emergency, effective at 12 a.m. Sunday.
Local weather forecasters predict the storm will significantly impact the state and Guilford County could see snow, sleet and freezing rain. The conditions are likely to result in icy roads, downed trees and power lines, and anticipated power outages throughout the county.
Residents are encouraged to stay off the roads during the storm and to limit travel in its aftermath to avoid interfering with efforts of emergency responders and repair crews.
Guilford County Emergency Management officials expect the storm to significantly impact many parts of the county, according to Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston. Declaring a state of emergency in advance of the storm allowed emergency responders time to prepare by moving supplies and equipment where they expected to need them most, he said.
“I urge our residents to take proper precautions with this storm,” Alston said. “Err on the side of caution and take predictions for this winter storm seriously.”
Residents are encouraged to continue to monitor local media outlets as well as the county’s website and social media platforms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.