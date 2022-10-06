GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners allocated the final $37 million in federal coronavirus pandemic relief funding to 15 agencies during a work session Thursday.
The unanimous vote will provide financial support for groups addressing issues such as homelessness, childhood health, mental health and substance abuse treatment, economic development, and education.
The largest outlay in the final allocation is $10 million to create an integrated service delivery network between the county and nonprofits to improve coordination of efforts with nonprofits. County Manager Michael Halford, who advocated for the network, has told commissioners that it would represent a novel approach by a county government in North Carolina.
The county received a total of $104 million in American Relief Plan Act funding. The commissioners have spent the past three months distributing the money in stages.
The funding has been divided among Guilford County government departments, community groups and cities and towns within the county. The distribution of funds has included purposes in the greater High Point area.
In their evening meeting after the afternoon work session, the commissioners received a monkeypox update from Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann. As of Thursday, 56 people in the county had contracted monkeypox, and the county Division of Public Health had provided 641 doses of the vaccine. Vann told the commissioners that county public health advocates continue to reach out to make people aware of the threat of monkeypox and the availability of the vaccine.
Also at the meeting, the commissioners agreed to spend $1.12 million on a comprehensive study of county government space and an assessment of county facilities.
The study would inventory, catalog and evaluate current spaces used by county government and evaluate the condition of county buildings to provide an updated assessment for maintenance and repair costs. The study also would review high-speed internet access for county facilities.
The study will take a year to complete.
Commissioner Justin Conrad said the study could save the taxpayers money over the long term by cutting costs through the best use of county facilities.
