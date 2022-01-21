HIGH POINT — Damage caused by a water-line break has forced the temporary closure of the Guilford County Courthouse in High Point.
According to a county press release, a 1-inch pressurized water line ruptured on the fourth floor of the courthouse on Thursday afternoon. All floors on the east side of the building, located at 505 E. Green Drive, received water damage. No records were damaged as a result of the incident, the release stated.
The courthouse will be closed Monday through Friday. Officials said it’s likely it will reopen by Monday, Jan. 31.
“Water mitigation professionals are optimistic that the situation will be addressed and handled by mid-week while reserving the option that the repairs could take longer,” the release stated.
The Guilford County Family Justice Center at the courthouse, which has a separate entrance, will remain open.
Residents with pending court cases next week who need to contact the High Point Public Defender’s Office are asked to call the Greensboro office at 336-412-7777.
The High Point Magistrate’s Office will be operating temporarily out of the High Point Police Department at 1730 Westchester Drive.
High Point Criminal Superior Court sessions scheduled for next week are canceled and will be rescheduled. Cases being handled by the county District Attorney’s Office in High Point also will be rescheduled. The office can be reached at 336-822-6710 or call the Greensboro office at 336-412-7600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.