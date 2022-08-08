GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners is considering more than $607,000 in economic incentives for a project by a data center company that would invest $108 million in a facility.

In addition to its capital investment, Impact Data Inc. is pledging to create 28 new full-time jobs, according to a notice from the county. Guilford County is competing against other places that Impact Data is considering for the project, county officials say.

