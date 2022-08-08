GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners is considering more than $607,000 in economic incentives for a project by a data center company that would invest $108 million in a facility.
In addition to its capital investment, Impact Data Inc. is pledging to create 28 new full-time jobs, according to a notice from the county. Guilford County is competing against other places that Impact Data is considering for the project, county officials say.
The notice doesn’t indicate what site or area of the county would be home to the project.
The commissioners will take up the proposed incentives for Impact Data at a public hearing during their next meeting Aug. 18.
Impact Data would have to meet investment and workforce benchmarks to receive the $607,390 in economic incentives.
The Greensboro City Council will take up an incentives proposal for Impact Data at its meeting Aug. 16, said Jake Keys, communications manager for the city of Greensboro.
High Point Economic Development Corp. President Sandy Dunbeck said her office doesn’t comment on projects that may or may not involve city economic recruiters.
The High Point Enterprise could not reach Impact Data on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.