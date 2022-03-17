GUILFORD COUNTY – On the first day of its annual retreat, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners listened to what residents, staff members and panels of experts say are most needed to recover from the pandemic.
The two-year pandemic exacerbated gaps in health care access and challenges to provide healthy childhoods, education and workforce development. Integrated data and intentional collaboration to meet significant needs were themes that repeated during the discussion, which continues Friday at Bur-Mil Park clubhouse.
While the pandemic added to challenges such as staffing shortages, the chance to connect the county’s 700 nonprofits and create more of a one-stop shop for residents offers a real opportunity for long-term generational impact, County Manager Michael Halford said. He asked whether there is a space for the county to be that facilitator to connect big systems for residents.
A one-stop shop is the same concept the county worked toward when creating the Family Justice Center, said Commissioner Kay Cashion. She asked whether duplication exists among the 700 nonprofits and said the county needs to think more holistically if it wants to move the needle to improve lives.
The retreat started with a review of the board’s fiscal year 2021-22 core values and budget priorities. The board then turned its attention to results of the community survey to assess the impact of the pandemic and inform decision-making for spending its $104 million federal allocation of virus recovery funds and other potential relief money. The county received 75 submissions for funding requests, totalling $259 million.
The survey drew responses from more than 1,800 residents, with at least 200 respondents in every county district, said Tiffany Olivia, program and fiscal recovery manager. The survey showed more than 25% of households had severe daily disruptions to opportunities for recreation, arts and culture, libraries, household supplies, child care, health care and employment, Olivia said. One in 10 accessed unemployment and food assistance during the pandemic.. Access to health care and education were the top priorities for residents, she said. She described the data as another tool to help the board make more place-based decisions about ARPA funding.
The ARPA funding is supposed to go to the areas most affected by the pandemic, Halford said. Halford noted the county does not have a pre-pandemic baseline and is still working through the information. Funds may cover costs incurred from March 3, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2024. Recovery funds must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and must be spent and all work completed by Dec. 31, 2026.
“It’s a rich database to be able to understand,” Halford said.
Commissioner Alan Perdue described the survey as a snapshot in time and asked whether the county can repeat it to make sure it is putting resources in the right places.
Halford agreed it should be repeated on a continuous basis and steps are being taken to make that happen.
Chairman Skip Alston asked for quarterly updates to help the board measure its success in resolving the challenges.
Cashion also encouraged the staff to survey the public more often.
“I think this is the deep dive because these are the requests that come from our citizens,” Cashion said.
Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy said she hopes the board will make decisions to not only help the residents impacted by the pandemic but others with preexisting needs.
“We are presented with a unique situation to make generational investments that make a lasting impact in our communities,” Murphy said.
Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann joined Emergency Services Director Jim Albright and Dr. Marion Priest of Cone Health in a panel discussion of access to health care. They discussed gaps that exist and investment opportunities to provide better health equity.
Vann said COVID-19 showed the county the weak links in the health care chain. She added it also showed the county that the health of the community can be advanced greatly by working well together with all the stakeholders in the healthcare field.
“COVID taught us a lot,” Priest said. Patients learned virtual visits can work and that health care can be provided in many ways, he said. He called for closer collaborations with universities and colleges that have health care programs.
Albright said the last two years were the most difficult in his 35 years of service in emergency management. He said the pandemic has sped up a movement toward telehealth care, which can provide answers at the time of a 911 call.
“Patients don’t always know what is a true emergency,” Albright said. “Maybe this is the opportunity where we can reinvent the way we respond.”
COVID showed the vulnerabilities of ambulance and emergency departments’ capacity to respond in the way they have for decades before this, Albright said. He noted ambulances saw nearly a 60% increase in call volume in one month last summer.
