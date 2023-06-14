GUILFORD COUNTY — Guilford County is concluding the Guilford Cares Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Grant Program that was launched at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic to help prevent evictions.
The program has provided relief to Guilford County residents who were unable to make rent or utility payments as a result of COVID-19. The program was launched on Feb. 8, 2021, and accepted new applications through March 31, 2022.
Since the program’s inception, Guilford County has processed more than 15,000 applications. The county has provided about $2,800 on average per application, including both initial applications and requests for additional assistance.
The $51.5 million program was funded by $13.9 million in federal COVID-19 relief money, $36.9 million in state allocations and $700,000 in local funds.
County officials expect that all of the money will be spent by Friday and no other monetary support will be offered. To check the status of a specific application, call the Guilford County Department of Social Services at 336-641-3300.
While the Guilford Cares program is ending, support remains available for renters facing eviction or a utility shutoff. The assistance includes:
• The Tenant Education Advocacy and Mediation Project, a partnership between Legal Aid of North Carolina and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro Center for Housing and Community Studies. The program provides legal representation and mediation services to both tenants and landlords to help residents avoid an eviction judgment, (336) 309-9330.
• The Guilford County Department of Social Services Energy Assistance Program, which provides heating, cooling and water assistance, 336-641-3000.
• Salvation Army High Point’s rental and utility assistance, 336-881-5400.
• United Way’s assistance line, which can be reached by calling 211.
• Faith Action International House, which has rental assistance for refugees, 336-379-0037.
• Welfare Reform Liaison Project, which provides help with housing expenses and utilities, 336-691-5780.
• The N. C. Housing Finance Agency’s Homeowner Assistance Fund, which is for homeowners needing help preventing mortgage delinquencies, defaults, displacements and foreclosures due to the pandemic, 1-855-696-2423.
