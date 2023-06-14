GUILFORD COUNTY — Guilford County is concluding the Guilford Cares Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Grant Program that was launched at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic to help prevent evictions.

The program has provided relief to Guilford County residents who were unable to make rent or utility payments as a result of COVID-19. The program was launched on Feb. 8, 2021, and accepted new applications through March 31, 2022.