GUILFORD COUNTY – Carolyn Q. Coleman, a Guilford County Commissioner who was a civil rights activist and community advocate, died Wednesday evening surrounded by family and friends.
Coleman, 79, was known for “her firebrand activism” and life of challenging racial inequities, dating to her childhood in Savannah, Georgia, where she was among the first students arrested in sit-in demonstrations, a Guilford County press release said.
Board chairman Skip Alston said he was shocked Wednesday to receive the call to join Coleman’s family at the hospital to spend time with her during her last hours. Although grieving, he recalled working side by side with Coleman over the years to represent the county and state.
“Not once in her remarkable life did she slow down in her advocacy and commitment to supporting equity, inclusion and tolerance,” Alston said.
Vice chairwoman Carlvena Foster of High Point described Coleman’s death as a loss to the board, the Greensboro community and the state.
“She was a true warrior, civil rights activist and pillar in the community,” Foster said. “She will be deeply missed.”
Coleman had served as a member of the NAACP’s national staff for more than 28 years, including as regional youth director, Alabama state director, North Carolina state director and Southern voter education director. She also served two terms as a special assistant to N.C. Gov. Jim Hunt.
Coleman, a Democrat, was first elected to the Guilford board in 2002 and served nearly 20 years representing District 7, covering Pleasant Garden and eastern Greensboro, and became the county’s first African American chairwoman in 2005. She had filed to run for reelection. There will not be a special election for her unexpired term, County Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said. The Democratic Party will nominate someone to fill the remaining 11 months of her term. The Board of Commissioners ultimately chooses whom to appoint but typically accepts the person nominated. The 2022 election will be open to any candidates who file to run.
Coleman advocated for the county’s Feeding the Communities program, which provided 8,000 boxes of food to families in need between December 2020 and July 2021; advocated for a livable wage; and led a multiyear push for the county to pay a $15 per hour minimum wage for county employees, school nutrition workers and school bus drivers. She recently received the N.C. Association of Black County Officials’ Frederick Douglass Award for her efforts during the ongoing pandemic.
Coleman and Alston led the effort for a countywide disparity study in October 2020 despite the pandemic. She remained relentless in efforts to ensure minority and women-owned businesses had equal access to government contracting opportunities.
Coleman’s family asked for privacy as they grieve. They expect to release funeral service information later.
