GUILFORD COUNTY — The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has cited the Guilford County Department of Social Services for a series of deficiencies in the way the agency handled reports involving children who later died in a Greensboro house fire.
The state investigation “revealed concerns with (the) Guilford County Department of Social Services child welfare practice,” the Department of Health and Human Services stated in a four-page letter sent to the county.
The Department of Health and Human Services launched its review after the Dec. 12 fire at a house on Grimsley Street killed a 4-year-old child and a pair of 1-year-old twins.
In January the mother of the children, 28-year-old Brandi Sturdivant, was charged with three counts of felony child abuse for leaving her children alone in the house.
Among the deficiencies spotlighted by the department are:
• The original child protective services report about the children was screened improperly.
• Not all children were seen initially.
• Safety issues initially weren’t assessed thoroughly.
• Ongoing contact wasn’t sufficiently maintained with the family to ensure safety.
• A lack of follow-up on reported safety concerns by the mother.
In April the Department of Health and Human Services reviewed 39 other DSS cases and found concerns in the way many were handled, according to the letter.
The Department of Health and Human Services ordered DSS in mid-May to develop a corrective action plan that must be completed by this Friday.
Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston issued a statement Wednesday saying the county takes the state report seriously and will work with the Department of Health and Human Services.
“The board of county commissioners places the highest level of importance on the protection of our county’s most vulnerable residents, especially children,” Alston said.
Guilford County DSS will comply with the order for a corrective action plan, he said.
“We are committed to sharing updates on our progress in enacting the plan,” Alston said. “The board will be closely monitoring progress to address all of these findings and ensure children are safe and families are supported in Guilford County.”
