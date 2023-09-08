GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners approved spending $2.54 million to buy nearly 28 acres for a new school in the southwestern part of the county that will become a K-8 campus.

The unanimous vote Thursday night concluded a review process that started this past spring and included the High Point City Council agreeing to voluntary annex and rezone the property. Guilford County Schools officials told The High Point Enterprise earlier this week that the county purchase of the school site at S. Bunker Hill and Boylston roads is the final step before work could begin.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | @HPEPaul | 336-888-3528