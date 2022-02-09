GUILFORD COUNTY – The Guilford County Board of Commissioners recently voted unanimously to authorize $31.2 million in general obligation bonds and to help a workforce development agency apply for up to $20 million in federal money.
County leaders had decided earlier to use the money from the bonds to pay for improvements or expansion of several public buildings including law enforcement administration, courthouses, public health, park/recreation and parking. The money also can be used to buy property, furnishings and equipment.
No one spoke for or against the bond package during a public hearing Thursday night.
The county has filed an application for approval of the bond issue with the state’s Local Government Commission. The commission’s approval is needed before local governments can borrow money.
The county also voted unanimously to join forces with GuilfordWorks, a local public-private workforce development organization, to help it land a federal Economic Development Opportunity–Good Jobs Challenge grant of up to $20 million for workforce enhancement. The money is intended to create programs designed to train unemployed or underemployed workers and connect them to quality jobs.
Board member James Upchurch, the primary sponsor, told The High Point Enterprise the money would create programs in two census tracts – one in High Point and the other in Greensboro – that would include recruitment, wraparound services delivery, career development coaching, educational costs and employment services in the construction, health care and manufacturing sectors.
“My hope for this grant is that people in those areas will have equitable access to nutritious food, health care, job training and to meet the transportation needs of people who live in those census tracts,” Upchurch said. “We have to meet people where they are and take a proactive approach to removing barriers. This grant would give us another opportunity to do that.”
GuilfordWorks works with area businesses, schools and governments to help businesses find the workers they need and workers find the jobs that they need.”
