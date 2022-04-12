HIGH POINT — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners will hold its next regular meeting in High Point on Thursday, April 21.
The 5:30 p.m. meeting on the third floor of the Municipal Building, 211 S. Hamilton St., will mark the board’s first time holding an in-person regular meeting in High Point since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The board also will offer a virtual viewing option through Zoom for residents who choose not to attend the meeting in person. Anyone interested may watch and/or listen by visiting https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1614463024, completing the webinar registration, selecting the option to join from the confirmation email prior to the meeting’s start and choosing an audio option. Those who want to listen via phone can call 669-254-5252 after joining the webinar and enter the webinar ID 161 446 3024, if required.
The meeting also will be livestreamed on Guilford County’s Facebook page.
Copies of the regular meeting agenda will be available prior to the meeting at https://guilford.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. For more information, contact Deputy Clerk Ariane Webb at awebb@guilfordcountync.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.