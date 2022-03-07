GUILFORD COUNTY – The Guilford County Board of Commissioners announced it will begin its annual retreat on Thursday, March 17, and it canceled its regular meeting scheduled for that night.
The two-day retreat will be held 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. that Thursday and Friday at the Bur Mil Park Event Center, 5834 Bur-Mil Club Road, Greensboro. The board will review its priorities, set goals for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which begins July 1, and hear staff updates on a variety of topics.
The public can attend the retreat in person, view the livestream on Guilford County’s Facebook page or watch via Zoom on a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84580447884.
The board’s next regular meeting will be held Thursday, April 7, at 5:30 p.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room on the second floor of the Old County Courthouse, 301 W. Market St., Greensboro.
