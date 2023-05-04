GUILFORD COUNTY – The Guilford County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to allocate $2 million in federal coronavirus pandemic for construction of an Open Door Ministries homeless day shelter in High Point meant to transform the lives and future of people living on the street.
The commissioners voted to appropriate the money from $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the county that commissioners set aside to counter homelessness . The vote took place during the board’s meeting Thursday night at the Old Guilford County Courthouse in downtown Greensboro.
“It will be a pivotal center,” said Ryan Ross, executive director of Open Door Ministries. The project has been in the planning phase for 18 months, and Open Door Ministries is working with 22 community organizations.
The center will provide an array of services and resources to assist individuals emerging from homelessness to independent living. The center would offer showers, laundry and access to food partnered with job training, counseling and health care. The overriding goal is to help individuals become self-sufficient.
“It’s a good project that I hope the board will support,” said Vice Chairwoman Carlvena Foster of High Point.
The other commissioner from High Point, James Upchurch, said he supports the project, though he raised an issue about where people served by the day center would go at night.
The $2 million from the county would go toward construction of a 50,000- to 60,000-square foot building.
The county appropriation will match $2 million previously approved by the High Point City Council and $3 million in federal funds secured by U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-6th. Ross said the project will involve raising $12 million to bring the idea to reality.
In another matter, the commissioners continued to offer the board’s support for the Piedmont Discovery app that allows outdoor enthusiasts to locate parks and trails in Guilford County. The free digital app provides information on parks and trails across the county, including in High Point.
Guilford County will contribute $3,000 once every three years for technical maintenance and support of the app. The app allows someone to sort trail information by type of terrain and level of difficulty hiking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.