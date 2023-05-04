GUILFORD COUNTY – The Guilford County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to allocate $2 million in federal coronavirus pandemic for construction of an Open Door Ministries homeless day shelter in High Point meant to transform the lives and future of people living on the street.

The commissioners voted to appropriate the money from $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the county that commissioners set aside to counter homelessness . The vote took place during the board’s meeting Thursday night at the Old Guilford County Courthouse in downtown Greensboro.

Trending Videos