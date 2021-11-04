GUILFORD COUNTY – The Guilford County Board of Commissioners voted 6-1 Thursday night to adopt a new redistricting map after considering public comments from residents who urged them not to split districts in ways that would harm incumbent Republicans on the county board or Board of Education.
Members of the Democratic-majority board said it took a bipartisan effort to redraw fair district lines, needed as a result of updated population data provided by the 2020 Census. The board has until Nov. 18 to submit the new map to the state Board of Elections. The map is intended for use in county commissioner and school board races in 2022 through the 2030 Census.
Chairman Skip Alston and board members Carlvena Foster, Carly Cooke, Mary Beth Murphy, Justin Conrad and Alan Perdue voted in favor of Map F.
Board member James Upchurch cast the sole vote against, saying his constituents did not want him to support it. Upchurch added he prefers Map D because it is more compact and keeps communities of color intact in the southern part of High Point.
Each of the commissioners had presented multiple maps and talked about the options, Alston said in response to opponents who said the approved map was his alone.
“It’s not a Skip Alston map, but somebody had to pull it together, and I just happened to be the chairman,” Alston said. “It’s basically impossible for one person to draw a map that would satisfy everybody. We touched bases with Rep. Jon Hardister, our majority whip in Raleigh, and state Rep. Ashton Clemmons, chair of our delegation for Guilford County. Everybody’s had their fingerprints on this map.”
The county considered multiple options after opening an online portal in September to allow the public to submit revised district maps.
Board member Alan Branson accused Alston of withholding two of the maps “in the back of his mind” until the last minute, weighing the county toward the Democratic Party and creating a district that “double bunked” him into fellow Republican Perdue’s district.
When concerns were raised last month about affecting districts of incumbent school board members Anita Sharpe and Linda Welborn, the county board made changes, Alston said.
“We talked about these maps as commissioners,” Alston said. “We did not know where every school board member lived in order to draw them into the district, but once we found out then we put them back in. We had to make some adjustments. It’s like making sausage, it’s a little bit here and there.”
Cooke noted the school board has the authority to draw its own maps.
“They made it clear to our board within the last week or two that they intended or hoped to stick with our map,” Cooke said. “I think I can speak for our board that no school board member was intentionally drawn out of their district, they just weren’t on the list of consideration from the beginning. All 16 elected officials that are being considered on these maps are in their current district – so no one has been double bunked or moved.”
Cooke stressed all board members were involved in the process although their names didn’t appear on a map. She also addressed Branson’s comments about weighing the map toward Democrats.
“Politically, Guilford County leans Democratic 60% to 37% Republican,” Cooke said. “That’s just the voter data. You can’t make eight 50-50 split districts. It just not what our voter makeup is in Guilford County. I think there was an effort to make a fair map and to try to preserve incumbent districts to make sure there is continuity in representation.”
Although Conrad voted in favor of the map, he said he didn’t particularly like it. He gave Alston credit for reaching out on multiple occasions.
“You have made concessions for the benefit of the two school board members who have been mentioned earlier and I appreciate that,” Conrad said. “I do believe they are good servants for those districts. I believe they are important voices and if they should want to continue to serve, they should be able to.”
Perdue concurred with Conrad.
“Is it exactly where I would like it to be? No, but we do have to move forward and try to do the best we can to make it a fair process,” Perdue said.
To see redistricting Map F, visit guilfordcountync.gov.
cingram@hpenews.com | 336-888-3534 | @HPEcinde
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.