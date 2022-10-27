GUILFORD COUNTY — More than 1,000 people joined the Alzheimer’s Association Walk To End Alzheimer’s-Guilford County, which raised more than $132,000 to fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs, according to organizers.
On walk day, Oct. 15, participants at LeBauer Park in Greensboro honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s and their personal reasons to end the disease.
