GUILFORD COUNTY – The Guilford County Board of Commissioners is considering the sale of the former site of the county animal shelter off of Wendover Avenue in Greensboro, land that is partly owned by the city of High Point..

At their meeting Thursday night, the commissioners discussed options for the property, which is in a packed commercial corridor in western Greensboro about a mile from the High Point city limit. The property has been vacant since November 2021 when the county moved the Guilford County Animal Shelter to a larger, more modern facility off of Guilford College Road near the interchange with Wendover Avenue.

