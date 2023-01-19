GUILFORD COUNTY – The Guilford County Board of Commissioners is considering the sale of the former site of the county animal shelter off of Wendover Avenue in Greensboro, land that is partly owned by the city of High Point..
At their meeting Thursday night, the commissioners discussed options for the property, which is in a packed commercial corridor in western Greensboro about a mile from the High Point city limit. The property has been vacant since November 2021 when the county moved the Guilford County Animal Shelter to a larger, more modern facility off of Guilford College Road near the interchange with Wendover Avenue.
The former animal shelter site covers 6.8 acres and is jointly owned by the county and cities of Greensboro and High Point, an ownership arrangement dating back decades when the former animal shelter was developed. The county is by far the majority owner.
Guilford County leaders say they have no use for the former animal shelter grounds.
An appraisal of the land conducted in February 2022 listed the value at $1.25 million for the entire site. The commissioners voted to declare the property surplus with an option of selling the land.
In other matters at their meeting Thursday night, the commissioners approved a new set of policies for grants to community organizations. The commissioners discussed changes to the policies during the past several months.
The application period for grants will open by Feb. 8 and remain open through March 31. County staff will evaluate applications during April for inclusion in the county manager’s budget proposal for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The budget would be approved by the commissioners for the upcoming fiscal year starting July 1.
In another matter, the commissioners adopted a disparity study and recommendations for increasing the amount of business the county does with minority- and women-owned businesses.
At their Jan. 5 meeting, the commissioners received a report on the disparity study by Atlanta-based consultant Griffin & Strong. The study evaluated the county’s awards in construction, goods and services contracts for a five-year period and found a disparity in the number of minority- and women-owned firms getting business with Guilford County compared to their presence in the local economy.
The adoption of the disparity study directs the county manager to implement its recommendations and conclusions.
