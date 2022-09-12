HIGH POINT — A popular country singer was headed to High Point when his tour bus crashed Friday in Tennessee.
John Michael Montgomery was to perform at Friday night’s annual Sun & Stars Signature Event at Truist Point stadium, a fundraiser for the High Point Regional Health Foundation.
According to news reports, Montgomery’s bus overturned in Jellico, Tennessee. Montgomery, 57, posted on his Facebook page that he had suffered some cuts and broken ribs in the accident but expected to be back on the road soon.
In Montgomery’s absence, country singer Bryan White was able to get to High Point in time to perform at the fundraiser. Proceeds from the event will go toward planned renovations of the Esther R. Culp Women’s Center at High Point Medical Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.