HIGH POINT — Once a Marine, always a Marine.
High Point City Councilman — and 13-year Marine — Victor Jones recently adopted a litter pickup initiative he learned in the Marine Corps and implemented an improvised version of it in his own neighborhood. The initiative was such a hit that now he hopes it will help clean up neighborhoods across the city.
“I just hate litter,” Jones said of his C3 initiative, which stands for Collaborative Community Cleanup.
“When I’m out walking my dog, I pick up beer cans and cigarette butts and litter on the side of the road. I thought it would be cool if, instead of having to carry a grocery bag with me every time, I could figure out a way to throw the trash out along my walk. What if people just gave you permission to throw it away in their trash bins?”
So Jones came up with the name, had a graphic designer create a logo, and printed stickers with the logo on them. Participants in his Burch Point neighborhood display the stickers on their trash bins so that on trash collection days, their fellow residents — or any other pedestrians who happen to be walking by — have their permission to dispose of litter along their walks.
“You know, normally, it’s kind of awkward to throw trash in somebody else’s trash bin,” Jones said. “But with the stickers, they’re giving you their permission.”
Jones’ community cleanup initiative is a throwback to his days in the Marine Corps, when his unit had routine “police calls,” which are organized efforts to pick up litter all over the base. He wasn’t sure how the idea would be received in his neighborhood, but his fellow residents have embraced it, he said.
“I’m just an entrepreneur at heart,” Jones said. “I basically put it out there to see if it was a dumb idea or not, and people loved it, so I guess it’s not a dumb idea.”
Jones wants other neighborhoods to embrace the idea, too, so he took his leftover C3 stickers to the offices of Visit High Point to be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. If necessary, more stickers can be printed, but Jones hopes Visit High Point or some other entity will be able to pick up the tab for the additional stickers.
“If this takes off, I’ll suggest it to City Council to make it a citywide initiative,” he said. “I could even see it going statewide. Who knows? I just hope it will encourage every neighborhood to clean up their litter.”
