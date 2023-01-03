HIGH POINT — Policies, not payments.
That’s the goal of the One High High Point Commission, according to one of its key members: City Councilman Michael Holmes.
The commission is studying slavery reparations, but direct payments from the city will not be forthcoming as a part of this, he made clear at a recent council finance committee meeting.
Instead, reparations should constitute legislative action aimed at counteracting racial injustices and helping those in need on a fundamental level, he argued.
“None of these things are reparations in the sense of a federal transfer of payments. These are all targeted policies to undo (past) policies that have had a disparate negative effect,” Holmes said.
“I know we hear the word reparations and we have this visceral reaction to it, but that is not what we’re doing here,” he continued. “You can’t fix generations of that with a small transfer of payment. The city’s financial wherewithal — no matter what we did — it’s not going to move anybody out of poverty. We have to make systemic change.”
Holmes illustrated his point by citing particular policy areas.
“We have to have policies to correct (unjust) policies,” he said. “And this is what we’re doing here — improving transportation, improving homeownership, looking at ways to incentivize entrepreneurship. These are all policies that the city can participate in that will have a life-changing effect and a directional change of the city.”
Enhancing the city’s bus system, he said, is a specific example of something the council could do that would make a sustainable difference.
“If we look at where the majority of high-paying new jobs are in the city, right now, we don’t have bus service that runs to north High Point,” he said. “If you live in 27260 (south High Point) and you are underemployed and you don’t have proper transportation, the access to a job that could be two or three times what you’re earning right now is limited. So by expanding transportation routes, you give people access to greater earning potential.”
A past council in 2016 approved extended bus routes and longer hours of operation, but the overhaul has not been implemented by the city because of a persistent shortage of qualified drivers.
The commission is asking the council to give it an additional six months to complete its report and for $45,000 for research and other outside assistance.
“It’s going to take research. It’s going to take strength. It’s going to take courage. It’s going to take will, and it’s going to take an open mind,” Holmes said.
