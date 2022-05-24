HIGH POINT — The City Council on Monday declared its work on High Point’s upcoming budget finished, while leaving open the possibility to revisit some issues before a final decision.
This means that, as of now, the 2022-23 budget proposed by city staff is headed for adoption June 6 with no changes.
Last week, the council touched on the idea of an additional reduction in the property tax rate from the 3-cent decrease that’s proposed, but there wasn’t clear consensus on pursuing this or anything else that would deviate from the draft budget.
“So at this time, our budget, as recommended, is what staff has for council to consider,” City Manager Tasha Logan Ford told the council during a budget session.
At $464.4 million, the draft budget is $47.9 million, or 11.5%, larger than the city’s current budget, partly because Guilford County’s 2022 property revaluation increased High Point tax values an average of about 25%.
While that would mean an additional $11.5 million in annual general fund revenue for the city, residential property owners would pay an average of about 19% more in city taxes, even with the proposed rate reduction from 64.75 to 61.75 cents per $100 of assessed value.
City officials say several factors are responsible for the increase in the size of the draft budget.
They cited factors like rising fuel costs for city operations (projected to increase by $3.8 million) and added personnel expenses for cost-of-living and merit pay raises for city employees ($4.3 million), 14 new positions ($1.2 million), increases in the city’s contributions to employees’ retirement and health plans ($4.4 million) and an increase to a $15 an hour minimum rate of pay.
Another factor that makes it less likely that the council will seek an additional property tax rate reduction has to do with the way sales tax revenue is distributed.
According to the city, with Greensboro and Guilford County’s property tax rates proposed to remain the same but High Point’s poised to drop, as a result, the city stands to lose about $750,000 to $800,000 in sales tax distribution — a number that could increase with a further rate reduction.
The city’s total sales tax revenue is projected at $36.3 million next year.
