HIGH POINT — The City Council spent some time Thursday getting a look at construction progress on the City Lake Park renovations.
The council held a strategic planning retreat in the building that previously housed the park’s gymnasium and has now been completely reconstructed into a meeting center with offices.
Parks and Recreation Director Lee Tillery led council members on a tour of the facility and the adjoining pool area, which also is undergoing major renovations.
“City Lake Park was built in 1935. It’s one of the oldest parks in North Carolina,” Tillery said. “It’s the most used park in the system, and it’s going to get more regional use with this renovation.”
The meeting center has a large room that can accommodate about 130 people. One of the walls in the building is devoted to the history of the park, with vintage photos and descriptions of its development over the years.
Tillery said the city hopes to start operations in the building in early 2023. It does not yet have a permanent power connection because contractors are contending with supply-chain delays in obtaining the needed electrical equipment.
The bottom floor includes renovated locker rooms and concession areas, as well as additional restroom facilities.
A new parking lot in front of the building adds 75 spaces where the lawn and stage area were, and they have been shifted slightly west.
The pool, at one time billed as the largest in the Southeast, is being transformed into two sections, with a 50-meter pool on the north side and a lazy river and other play features with a zero-barrier entrance on the south side.
A new splash pad has replaced a portion of what was the shallow end of the pool closest to the old gym.
The renovations also revamped the pool’s outdated mechanical systems and other infrastructure.
The park’s water slide is also being renovated and a new dual-racer water slide is being installed.
Tillery said the renovations to the pool area have been designed with offerings that appeal to everyone, from young children to seniors.
The pool will open Memorial Day weekend of 2023.
Other aspects of the park renovations include a new pedestrian bridge across Koonce City Lake. Tillery said current estimates are that it will open by late November.
The total budget for the park renovations is $24.5 million.
The retreat served as a strategic planning session for the council, which devised five long-term goals: continuing blight reduction, enhancing High Point’s culture for art and design, increasing the quality and quantity of housing, evolving the city’s role in the downtown catalyst project to provide parking and perhaps other features, and looking ahead to “catalyst project 2.0,” which is possibly a small-scale manufacturing hub in a former hosiery plant the city is buying in southwest High Point.
The retreat concludes today, with the council slated to discuss strategies for implementing these goals.
