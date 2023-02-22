HIGH POINT — The City Council on Monday put the brakes on High Point’s revamped sign regulations to allow time for a closer look at the proposed new rules.
A final draft of the revised ordinance was on the agenda for a vote, but instead of adopting it, the council opted to hold at least one work session to go over the proposed changes in detail.
“I have quite a few concerns,” said Mayor Jay Wagner. “I think the way we’re headed is the right direction. I don’t envision us rewriting this thing because probably 95% of it is the way we need to go. But I am concerned about several things.”
Joan Campbell, owner of Fast Signs in High Point, told the council she thinks the dimensions allowed for banner signs are too small.
Judy Stalder of the Triad Real Estate and Building Industry Coalition said the sign rewrite process lacked a steering committee with representation from these industries.
She said TREBIC membership thinks roof signs should be allowed in the ordinance, along with electronic changeable copy signs on city “gateway corridors” like Eastchester Drive.
Council members said they think business owners and others most impacted by the sign ordinance need to be made aware of what the city is doing.
“Signs are really a lifeblood to the small business community. That’s how you get your name out there in the beginning,” said Councilman Victor Jones. “The small business community needs to be heard — no offense — but more than staff, because they know what’s best for them more than you do.”
The rewrite process started in 2018 and included public meetings, workshops, a project website and other opportunities to provide feedback.
The Planning and Zoning Commission last month unanimously recommended adoption of the final draft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.