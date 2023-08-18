HIGH POINT — The City Council on Monday is scheduled to consider approving the proposed sale of part of High Point’s electricity supply.
City staff is recommending that council authorize the sale of 150 megawatts of generation capacity from N.C. Municipal Power Agency 1 to Central Electric Power Cooperative in South Carolina.
As one of 19 cities in NCMPA1, High Point and the other municipalities must approve the “purchase power agreement” for the sale to take effect.
The council’s Finance Committee on Thursday considered placing the matter on Monday’s consent agenda — which is for routine, non-controversial items that are voted on together — before opting to place it on the general business agenda as a separate item.
“I just think it would be good for the bigger, publicly viewed meeting for the public to hear any possible discussion on it. It’s a big deal,” Councilman Victor Jones said.
The staff and governing body of ElectriCities, the co-op of which NCMPA1 is a part, have approved the deal.
They say it will sell off “excess” power the agency doesn’t need, bringing in new revenue and other benefits, including possibly lower electric rates for customers.
