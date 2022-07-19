HIGH POINT — The City Council on Monday tabled a controversial zoning case involving a proposed apartment complex in a neighborhood off Eastchester Drive.
The 6-2 vote allows developer Efincia Cos. of High Point more time to resolve points of contention with surrounding neighbors and city staff over its proposed 46-unit, three-story multifamily building on a 2.9-acre parcel between Bridges and Futrelle drives.
The developer wants to rezone the site from a single-family to a multifamily use that would support a three-story building with senior apartments.
Some council members spoke in favor of the request, saying it would fill a need for housing. Others echoed neighbors’ objections that the proposal was not compatible with the neighborhood because it would bring too much development, traffic and other concerns.
Mayor Jay Wagner made a motion that was seconded by Councilman Victor Jones to approve the developer’s request, but it never came to a vote.
Councilwoman Monica Peters made a substitute motion to table the case, which was adopted. Council members Wesley Hudson and Britt Moore voted against the motion.
The vote did not include Councilman Tyrone Johnson, who was absent from the meeting.
Privacy fencing, landscaping and lowering the density of apartments were mentioned as potential areas of negotiation over the project, which last month drew a unanimous negative vote from the Planning and Zoning Commission and a recommendation of denial from city staff.
Also Monday, the council also unanimously authorized cash-grant incentives for two potential business expansion projects.
Ethnicraft USA, a subsidiary of a Belgian furniture design and manufacturing company, is considering building its North American headquarters in the Gallimore Industrial Center at 750 Gallimore Dairy Road, which would replace and double its current warehouse and distribution storage capacity it has across four facilities in High Point.
The company expects to decide in the third or fourth quarter of this year whether to build a $17.9 million, 160,000-square-foot facility, which would consolidate its locations, retain its 43 existing positions and add 25 new ones.
It would be eligible for up to $127,949 from the city if it hits those targets.
The other project is Coldwell Banker Advantage, which is considering moving its real estate office from Eastchester Drive to 275 N. Elm St. downtown. The council approved up to $350,389 in rental and upfit assistance for the company if it decides to lease 6,190 square feet of space on the second and third floors of the Bedrock building next to Truist Point stadium.
It would relocate its existing 38 employees and expects to create 21 additional sales positions. The company expects to make a location decision within 30 days.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
