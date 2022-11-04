HIGH POINT — The City Council made clear during its two-day retreat that it wants High Pointers to know its vision for the city is — as they put it — more than just fixing potholes and making sure the trash is picked up.

“We are continuing to think on a transformative level. Our attitude is, ‘What are we going to do next?’” Mayor Jay Wagner said Friday at the end of the strategic planning session at City Lake Park.

