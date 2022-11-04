HIGH POINT — The City Council made clear during its two-day retreat that it wants High Pointers to know its vision for the city is — as they put it — more than just fixing potholes and making sure the trash is picked up.
“We are continuing to think on a transformative level. Our attitude is, ‘What are we going to do next?’” Mayor Jay Wagner said Friday at the end of the strategic planning session at City Lake Park.
The council set five long-term goals that will be evaluated by city staff for feasibility and future budget planning:
• Developing the next phases of the downtown catalyst project around Truist Point stadium. This includes projects already in the pipeline, such as plans for off-street parking and a federal grant that will fund improvements to N. Elm Street and other areas.
Councilman Cyril Jefferson said he’s heard from aspiring business owners that obtaining necessary approvals to operate in the downtown area can be difficult, and asked whether there might be options for streamlining the process.
Others talked about the need for more residential development in the catalyst area, and Councilman Britt Moore said he hoped to see construction begin in the next six to nine months on the next Elliott Sidewalk Communities project behind left field, which could have a residential component.
• Establishing a southwest/manufacturing corridor plan to complement the city’s pending acquisition of 300 Oak St., a former hosiery mill that could serve as a small-scale manufacturing hub.
“300 Oak grew out of that small-scale manufacturing effort, which is about taking those who have kitchen-table businesses and supporting them to scale up and start hiring,” Wagner said.
• Raising High Point’s profile as a “world arts and design capital.” Wagner said groups like the High Point Market Authority and High Point by Design are already working on aspects of this idea.
“Here’s what I envision: Explore creation of a decorative arts museum, enhance capacity to host arts and design events and make art and design a focus of our downtown aesthetic,” he said. “I think it needs to be taken to the next level. I think the time might be right for us to be able to pull all that together and act as a facilitator.”
He said a visit to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. inspired the idea.
“They have a furniture section. There’s a whole world of decorative arts. Furniture is really a work of art,” Wagner said. “It got me thinking, if we’re going to be a design center, I think there's an opportunity for us to have the finest decorative arts museum in the world in High Point. It's obviously not something the city can do alone, but it’s a discussion we can facilitate and maybe provide some funding for a feasibility study.”
• Increasing the quality and quantity of housing. Jefferson said the city has a housing shortage of 4,500 units, and the need is going to increase. The city should initiate a “housing bond,” he said, to facilitate development of 10,000 units in the next 10 years.
“I want the private sector to lead it, but the city has to be intentional about it with land use policies and incentivizing development,” he said.
Wagner said he believes the city’s role is limited in providing housing.
“A lot of what is holding housing up is government. There are state building codes and federal financing issues beyond the control of local government,” he said. “We have to be careful about what our role is going to be unless we want to go into the housing business. We have to be ready for the people who are going to build the housing — from a regulatory, customer-service standpoint — to be ready to help those folks find sites and make sure those projects move smoothly.”
• Reducing blight. The council in 2016 set this as a special priority, and increased funding for minimum housing code inspections and demolitions. In 2020, the council took it a step further, with the goal of selecting a troubled neighborhood to target housing blight, poverty and violent crime, but the coronavirus pandemic derailed the plan.
The idea is now back on the table, with the short-term goal of picking a neighborhood and devising a plan for intervention.
