HIGH POINT — A public hearing on the City Council’s proposed redistricting of its ward map originally scheduled for Monday has been postponed until March 6.
According to the city, this will allow time for the required public notice to be issued and will provide additional time for the public to view the proposed redrawn map online and offer feedback.
The council decided last fall to keep the existing system in place for High Point municipal elections of six ward and two at-large representatives, along with a mayor, that’s been used since the 1980s.
The city hired consultants to adjust the ward boundaries to account for population changes, as required by law following the 2020 Census.
The council has chosen its preferred new map, which keeps all incumbents in their existing wards unpaired with any of their colleagues.
It keeps the six existing wards mostly intact, with only three primary changes to the boundaries to balance the populations of the districts, as required by law.
The council may adopt the new map after the public hearing or at a subsequent meeting. It must be in place in advance of candidate filing in July for November elections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.