HIGH POINT — A total of 25 candidates will be on the ballot in this fall’s High Point municipal elections.
All eight City Council races and the mayor’s race will be contested.
Primaries will be held Oct. 10 in the mayor’s race, as well as the council at-large and Ward 1 races. All of the other council races have two candidates each, so no primary will be held for them.
The filing period ended Friday, and the last three candidates to file were Gene Kininmonth for mayor, Beverly Bard for Ward 5 and Dallas Clark for at-large.
Kininmonth was the fourth candidate to file for mayor, in a bid to succeed incumbent Mayor Jay Wagner, who is not seeking reelection.
He will face council members Cyril Jefferson and Victor Jones, as well as newcomer Abdul Rashid “Richard” Siddiqui in the primary, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the Nov. 7 general election.
The founder and president of Triad United Rowing Association, which runs rowing programs and hosts tournaments at Oak Hollow Lake, Kininmonth has never run for elected office before.
He said he reluctantly decided to run for mayor, but felt compelled to do so to try to improve the state of public education in High Point.
He said he thinks the mayor has a “moral responsibility” to try to improve public schools. However, by law, the city and the council have no control over the budget or operations of Guilford County Schools.
Kininmonth, a father of two children who attend public school in High Point, said he’s not advocating for the city to break away from Guilford County Schools and establish its own school system, as it once had before the 1993 merger.
He’s also not calling for the city to provide funding to Guilford County Schools without evidence that the district is improving student proficiency and other metrics.
Bard will face Tim Andrew in the contest to succeed Jones in Ward 5, which covers north High Point around the Skeet Club Road area.
A retired exceptional children’s teacher, she said she decided to make her first run for office this year after receiving a lot of encouragement to do so.
Bard has long been active in the Guilford County Democratic Party. City Council races are nonpartisan, meaning that, if candidates have a political party affiliation, it will not appear on the ballot next to their names.
Clark, who could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon, was the eighth at-large candidate to file. He will face incumbent Councilman Britt Moore, along with challengers Sam Carr, Amanda Cook, Willie Davis, Kenneth Harper, Orel Henry and Shazia Iqbal in the primary. The top four vote-getters will advance to the general election for the two at-large seats.
The Ward 1 primary pits three challengers — Glenn Chavis, Henry Harris and Vickie McKiver — against each other for the seat now held by Jefferson.
The other council races to be decided Nov. 7 are:
• Ward 2 — Councilman Tyrone Johnson versus Cody Locklear.
• Ward 3 — Councilwoman Monica Peters versus Rizwan Bahadur.
• Ward 4 — Councilman Wesley Hudson versus Patrick Harman.
• Ward 6 — Councilman Michael Holmes versus Heather Brooks.
