HIGH POINT — Should only the applicants in High Point zoning cases be allowed to appeal a decision, or should neighbors and other residents also have this right?
That’s one issue the City Council pondered recently in its first public deliberations on new state legislation that allows it to delegate zoning decision authority to the Planning and Zoning Commission, which now is primarily an advisory board.
The N.C. General Assembly last summer adopted House Bill 263 at the city’s request, which amended the charter to grant the council this power.
It must include an appeals process to the council if an applicant’s case is voted down by the commission.
In Greensboro and Guilford County, an applicant voted down by the planning board gets an automatic appeal for no fee.
If a resident not involved in the case wants to appeal, the fee is $115 in Greensboro and $500 in Guilford County. City staff proposed a fee of $250 for High Point.
“I’m not super excited about the idea of giving any person the right to appeal,” said Mayor Jay Wagner. “That seems to be ripe for abuse, even if you have to pay $500, or whatever it might be.”
The council requested the legislation as a way to streamline the rezoning process for development projects.
