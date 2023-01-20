HIGH POINT — The City Council’s choice for High Point’s new election map is very similar to the existing one, although a few neighborhoods would switch wards.
The preferred draft of the new district boundaries, which keeps every incumbent in their existing ward unpaired with any of their colleagues, makes three primary changes in various parts of the city, but otherwise keeps the six existing wards intact.
The council decided that this map, dubbed Option A2, will be the only one presented at a redistricting public hearing next month.
The council plans to adopt a final election map by early April, in advance of candidate filing for November elections.
Redistricting consultant Bill Gilkeson has been working with the council to adjust the ward boundaries based on 2020 Census data.
The council last fall decided to keep the existing system in place for High Point municipal elections of six ward and two at-large representatives, along with a mayor, that’s been used since the 1980s.
Gilkeson on Monday showed the council Option A2, which would move a chunk of Ward 6 that includes the Oak Hollow Estates neighborhood west of Eastchester Drive, to Ward 5.
This would help balance the population between the two north High Point wards so that they’re within the required ranges in the new maps.
Another north High Point change in Option A2 puts all of the Alderbrook subdivision off Kendale Road, which is now split between the two wards, in Ward 6.
Gilkeson said this was done at the behest of the council, so that the entire neighborhood would have the same representative.
In south High Point, neighborhoods around Nathan Hunt Drive near Blair Park Golf Course would switch from Ward 3 to Ward 2, to give it the required population figures.
Another change that was contemplated earlier in the redistricting process is not included in Option A2.
It would have unified precinct H09, which is currently split between wards 1 and 2 along the railroad tracks between Washington Street and E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Gilkeson said the new option leaves the precinct split, so that the Washington Street area remains in Ward 1.
