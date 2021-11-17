HIGH POINT — Two zoning approvals by the City Council on Monday advanced very different development projects on opposite ends of High Point.
The council approved annexation and rezoning requests from LeoTerra Development to support a 534-unit townhome project on 72 acres off Skeet Club Road and Joyce Circle.
The undeveloped site is mostly in Forsyth County, and its proximity to Interstate 74 makes it an attractive site for the type of higher-density neighborhoods that are popular in the market now, said Tom Terrell, an attorney representing the applicant.
“There’s a segment of our market where you have multiple breadwinners in each household,” he said. “The husband might go to Burlington. The wife might go to Lexington. The highway network, which gives us our economic strength, also connects us to all those jobs.”
The developer anticipates that the sales prices for the homes will be in the $325,000 to $375,000 range.
The other project is a proposed asphalt plant in the Alleghany Industrial Park between U.S. 29 and I-74 in south High Point.
The council approved rezoning, land-use-plan amendment and special-use permit requests for the project.
The applicant is a limited liability company associated with Boggs Group out of Monroe, which was formerly known as Boggs Paving.
“This is sort of an older industrial park that’s down along the interstate,” said Terrell, who is also the attorney in this case. “There are only two houses down there that go back to a time when there was scattered residential in that part of the city. But the city’s commitment for several years has been for this to be a developing industrial area. There really are no neighbors to speak of.”
Only about 8 acres in the middle of the 29-acre site will be developed because of the presence of power lines and a stream.
