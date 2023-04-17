HIGH POINT — A local manufacturing company now has potential financial assistance on the table from the city of High Point as it weighs whether to relocate from Randolph County to the city to accommodate an expansion.
The City Council on Monday unanimously authorized incentives of up to $155,366 for Vecoplan LLC, which is considering leasing a new industrial shell building at 501 Gallimore Dairy Road.
Mayor Jay Wagner and council members Monica Peters and Chris Williams were absent.
Vecoplan, which makes industrial shredding equipment at 5708 Uwharrie Road in Trinity, is seeking a new facility to enable the company to meet the demand for the production of its machines and mobile shredding vehicles for its customers in the plastics, paper, wood and waste industries.
Vecoplan is considering leasing the entire 94,160-square-foot building, which was recently constructed by Koury Corp. of Greensboro on a 9.5-acre site at the southeast corner of Gallimore Dairy Road and Chimney Rock Road.
It’s considering this site as well as sites out-of-state for the project, according to High Point Economic Development Director Sandy Dunbeck.
If it selects High Point, Vecoplan would invest nearly $11 million in upfits to the building and new equipment.
The company would relocate 90 existing positions and create 51 new jobs paying an average wage of $85,490.
Also Monday, the council unanimously approved four separate rezoning requests to support development projects.
Two are for proposed affordable housing developments by Wynnefield Properties — a 72-unit apartment complex at Old Winston Road and N. University Parkway and a 120-unit project at 1400 Brentwood St.
Another zoning change was granted for the shopping center property at 2620 N. Main St. to accommodate a proposed Tesla dealership, and another was OK’d for the former Presbyterian Home retirement center site at Greensboro and Deep River roads, which the owner is seeking to redevelop into 128 senior apartments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.