HIGH POINT — The city will use $7.99 million in federal funds on four priority projects and offer a to-be-determined amount for grants for which nonprofits and other outside groups can apply.

The City Council on Monday, minus Councilman Wesley Hudson, who was absent, unanimously approved a staff request to use a portion of High Point’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds on a proposed homeless day center ($2 million), a proposed commercial shared use kitchen ($2 million), upfits to the proposed small-scale manufacturing facility at 300 Oak St. ($3 million) and $990,000 for the city to reimburse itself for the cost of the recently completed Foxwoode Meadows road connector.

