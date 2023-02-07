HIGH POINT — The city will use $7.99 million in federal funds on four priority projects and offer a to-be-determined amount for grants for which nonprofits and other outside groups can apply.
The City Council on Monday, minus Councilman Wesley Hudson, who was absent, unanimously approved a staff request to use a portion of High Point’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds on a proposed homeless day center ($2 million), a proposed commercial shared use kitchen ($2 million), upfits to the proposed small-scale manufacturing facility at 300 Oak St. ($3 million) and $990,000 for the city to reimburse itself for the cost of the recently completed Foxwoode Meadows road connector.
The city was awarded a total of $22.6 million in ARPA funds as part of a $1.9 trillion COVID-relief package passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021.
The council in February 2022 approved spending $5.86 million of High Point’s share on a prioritized list of capital projects that included items such as transportation improvements and fire station renovations.
In May 2022, the council approved using an additional $3 million of the funds to purchase the 300 Oak St. property, raising the total amount allocated so far to $8.86 million and leaving $13.8 million to be appropriated.
The council on Monday approved project and budget ordinances for the four city priorities, which leaves up to $5.8 million for potential grants.
The council will decide at a later meeting whether to reserve some portion of this amount for other city priorities or make all of it available to applicants that seek ARPA grant awards for inclusion in the city’s annual budget when it takes effect July 1.
The city plans to make applications available starting in mid-March for community groups interested in the funds for their projects.
The applications will be reviewed by the council in a process similar to the outside agency funding the city provides each year.
Also Monday, the council approved agreements with the N.C. Department of Transportation for construction of two sidewalk projects.
One will be on the south side of Eastchester Drive from Johnson Street to N. University Parkway, and the other will be on the west side of S. University Parkway from E. Green Drive to E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The DOT will cover 80% of the total project cost of both, with the city to fund the remaining 20%.
City officials said they hope both projects will begin construction this summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.