HPTNWS-06-21-23 COUNCIL.jpg

A crowd fills the council chambers at Tuesday’s High Point City Council meeting. A majority of the crowd attending were residents from the Colfax area northwest of High Point to oppose Guilford County Schools’ rezoning request to support the proposed Southwest-area school on S. Bunker Hill Road.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

BY PAT KIMBROUGH

HIGH POINT — The City Council on Tuesday approved zoning and annexation requests that will allow development of a new K-8 school in High Point.