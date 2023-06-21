BY PAT KIMBROUGH
BY PAT KIMBROUGH
HIGH POINT — The City Council on Tuesday approved zoning and annexation requests that will allow development of a new K-8 school in High Point.
Guilford County Schools now has the land use entitlements it needs to build the Katherine G. Johnson School for Science and Mathematics at the southwest corner of S. Bunker Hill and Boylston roads.
The council granted a request from the property owners, Stack Family LLC and Ronaldo Perdue, to annex the 30.39-acre site, as well as a separate request from GCS to rezone it from an agricultural district to a conditional zoning institutional use to support the planned school there.
The votes are the final action the council will take in the case.
GCS, which has the site under contract to purchase, would still need technical approvals from the city if it decides to proceed with construction of a 900-student campus designed to address overcrowding at Southwest Guilford elementary and middle schools and Colfax Elementary School.
The annexation was approved 7-2, with Mayor Jay Wagner and Councilman Britt Moore opposed. The rezoning was adopted by a vote of 6-3, with Wagner, Moore and Councilman Victor Jones opposed.
The approvals came despite outspoken opposition from a large crowd of Colfax-area neighbors who voiced many objections to the proposed school, including concerns that it will overburden area roads with traffic.
The zoning comes with several binding conditions on GCS, including a slew of transportation improvements that must be made to Boylston and S. Bunker Hill roads, both of which are two-lane, to enable them to accommodate heavier traffic volumes.
These include turn lanes at intersections, two access points to the school site and a requirement to develop roadways within the campus to allow queuing of vehicles for student pick-up and drop-off and for school buses.
