HIGH POINT — The City Council on Monday gave its blessing to the proposed sale of part of High Point’s electricity supply.
The 9-0 vote advances a “purchase power agreement” for N.C. Municipal Power Agency 1 to sell 150 megawatts, or 18% of its output, to Central Electric Power Cooperative in South Carolina.
As one of 19 cities in NCMPA1, High Point and the other municipalities must approve the agreement for the sale to take effect. So far, none of the members have voted it down, and several other city councils were set to consider it this week.
The governing body of ElectriCities, the co-op of which NCMPA1 is a part, has approved the deal.
Proponents say the transaction will sell off “excess” power capacity the agency doesn’t need, bringing in new revenue and other benefits, including possibly lower electric rates for customers and accelerated payoff of long-term debt High Point and the other cities owe.
“I’ve gotten a few phone calls about it,” said Councilman Victor Jones. “I‘d say this council has done a great job with multiple presentations, looking at all the data, all the research. I have confidence this council has done its due diligence on it, and I’m comfortable supporting it.”
Also Monday, the council unanimously approved an estimated $45,000 worth of improvements to the crosswalk at N. Main Street and Hillcrest Place in the Uptowne district.
The upgrades — endorsed by a council committee earlier this month — will include enhanced lighting, signage and flashing beacons, as well as installing a concrete median “refuge island” in the crosswalk to help pedestrians traverse the busy street.
In another matter, council unanimously authorized $54,752 in performance-based cash grant incentives to assist Pioneer Square Brands with a possible expansion in High Point.
The company, which makes cases for mobile electronic devices, is considering adding 30 jobs over three years at 1515 W. Green Drive and 721 Old Thomasville Road in a $1.3 million project.
