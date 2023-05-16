HIGH POINT — The City Council on Monday unanimously authorized incentives requests for two projects.
One is for Dive Bar, a company that’s considering opening an arcade bar at 312 N. Elm St. downtown. The other is for Smart Era Lighting Systems, which makes solar-powered products and is seeking a state grant to redevelop two south High Point buildings for office, assembly and warehouse space.
Dive Bar is considering leasing 4,794 square feet in a former medical office building across the street from Truist Point stadium for an establishment that would serve alcoholic beverages and offer pool tables and various types of arcade games.
Organizers hope to be operational there by the end of the year, pending lease negotiations, permit approvals and other factors.
Dive Bar operates in Mooresville and Hickory, and High Point is its top destination for its next location in part because of the growth in the area around the ballpark, according to the company.
If the project goes forward here, the company would create 19 new positions and invest $650,000 in building upfits and equipment.
The council authorized $124,798 in rent assistance incentives for Dive Bar over a four-year period.
Smart Era Lighting Systems, which makes solar lighting, signs and billboards, and bench charging stations, is seeking a state building reuse grant of $100,000, and the council authorized a local match of $5,000 for the project.
The company purchased 21,400 square feet of building space at 1710 and 1720 King St. in March, and is looking to invest additional funds to renovate and equip the facilities.
The company would relocate five jobs and create 13 new jobs paying average annual wages of $58,670 over a three-year period.
Grant awards will be announced in June, and the project could begin construction then, according to the city.
