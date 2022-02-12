HIGH POINT — The first $5.86 million of High Point’s $22.6 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding is spoken for following a City Council decision this week.
The council unanimously approved a staff recommendation to use a portion of the COVID-relief funds on a prioritized list of capital projects that were deferred from last year’s budget.
City officials described the items as essential expenditures that need attention now to meet federal deadlines associated with ARPA funding.
“These are things we’re going to have to pay for at some point,” Mayor Jay Wagner said. “This is not a wish list. You either pay now or pay later.”
The list includes:
• $1.92 million for vehicles and $871,000 for parks and recreation projects, such as playground equipment and various improvements to outdoor courts, parking lots and recreation centers.
• $740,000 for transportation projects, such as local matches for N.C. Department of Transportation projects and various improvements to railroad crossings, interchanges, sidewalks, greenways and signal systems, and planned upgrades to the Mendenhall Transportation Terminal.
• $360,000 for Truist Point stadium reserves and $214,000 for projects at the stadium, including a hydraulic lift to enable equipment to be brought onto the field for concerts and other events.
• $325,000 for fire station upgrades and renovations.
• $276,000 for information technology equipment, network monitoring, data center backup and data services.
• $250,000 for design of the extension of Samet Drive between Penny Road and Wendover Avenue, which the city has committed to constructing in conjunction with the proposed Palladium South development.
• $445,000 for planning projects, including a proposed comprehensive plan for the city, and $115,000 for public services projects, including paving and mausoleum improvements and Oakwood Cemetery and local matches for NCDOT bridge projects.
