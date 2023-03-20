HIGH POINT — A Dutch luxury home furnishings brand could get financial assistance from the city if it establishes its U.S. headquarters in downtown High Point.
The City Council on Monday authorized up to $169,832 in cash-grant incentives for Eichholtz, which is considering leasing 3,266 square feet of office space on the second floor of the Bedrock building at 275 N. Elm St.
The unanimous vote came without Mayor Jay Wagner, who was not present.
Based in The Netherlands, Eichholtz is a wholesaler of luxury design furniture, lighting and accessories.
It has a High Point Market showroom at 129 S. Hamilton St. and is considering locations here and elsewhere in the Triad for its domestic headquarters office.
Eicholtz USA Managing Director Dallas George told the council that the company sees the U.S. as its next growth market after doing business throughout Europe the past 30 years.
“We’re European in nature by design and sourcing,” he said.
Domestically, the company offers a “whole home” line of products that it ships to retail, design and architectural customers from its warehouse at Piedmont Triad International Airport.
If it chooses High Point, the company would relocate five existing jobs and create 10 new positions over three to five years, including operations, finance and sales managerial positions, as well as customer service representatives.
George said the company would like to be moved into its desired location in September.
