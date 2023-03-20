HIGH POINT — A Dutch luxury home furnishings brand could get financial assistance from the city if it establishes its U.S. headquarters in downtown High Point.

The City Council on Monday authorized up to $169,832 in cash-grant incentives for Eichholtz, which is considering leasing 3,266 square feet of office space on the second floor of the Bedrock building at 275 N. Elm St.

