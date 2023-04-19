HIGH POINT — The city plans to engage an outside consultant to conduct a “disparity study” to support its minority and women business enterprise program.
The City Council earlier this week directed staff to issue a request for proposals from vendors who want to bid on the project.
The city will allocate $350,000 of its federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the study, which should take about a year to complete once a vendor is hired.
The study would evaluate whether there was any past discrimination in the awarding of city contracts for construction projects and other work.
Documenting this would give the city a legal basis to have goals for doing business with minority- and women-owned firms beyond large construction projects, setting metrics for things like purchases and professional services.
The city has long had a program that sets out a goal of 10% MWBE participation in construction projects valued at $500,000 or more. Most contracts the city awards involve smaller projects, such as street and utility work that don’t have participation goals.
A disparity study isn’t required but could support a more comprehensive MWBE program that would include goals for these types of projects, according to the city.
It would assess the availability of qualified MWBE contractors in the area and how much business they get from the city.
The council in 2020 set a goal of enhancing High Point’s efforts to do business with MWBE firms because council members said they think current levels of participation are too low.
The city has created a new MWBE coordinator position that hasn’t been filled yet that will have duties that include outreach to historically underutilized businesses about bid opportunities for city contracts.
