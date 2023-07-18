HIGH POINT — More residential growth is on tap for a once-rural two-lane corridor in High Point that is already slated for hundreds of new units.

The City Council on Monday voted 8-0 to grant Keystone Homes’ request to rezone 1701 and 1711 Penny Road from agricultural land to multifamily to support the Greensboro company’s plans for about 145 apartments on the 9.7-acre site.