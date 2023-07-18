HIGH POINT — More residential growth is on tap for a once-rural two-lane corridor in High Point that is already slated for hundreds of new units.
The City Council on Monday voted 8-0 to grant Keystone Homes’ request to rezone 1701 and 1711 Penny Road from agricultural land to multifamily to support the Greensboro company’s plans for about 145 apartments on the 9.7-acre site.
The property, located at the intersection with East Fork Road, adjoins a 37-acre tract to the north that the company has cleared for up to 439 apartments and 41 single-family home lots.
Monday’s vote, which did not include Councilwoman Monica Peters, who was absent, brings an end to the developer’s battle with neighbors over the plan for the site.
Keystone Homes agreed to reductions in density and building height, as well as additional buffers and landscaping between the apartments and an existing neighborhood to the south.
Over the course of public hearings on the rezoning since March, neighbors spoke in opposition to Keystone Homes’ request, raising concerns about three-story apartment buildings being permitted in close proximity to their single-story homes.
They also expressed surprise that the city would allow anything to be built in such proximity to a Duke Energy transmission line that runs through the site.
Pending the utility’s approval, Keystone Homes will be allowed to construct apartments on the site, but outside a 150-foot-wide power line right of way, on which it is seeking to develop parking for the apartments.
Increased traffic on Penny Road was another major concern expressed by residents. Local transportation leaders want the road widened, but the project is currently not in the N.C. Department of Transportation’s long-range plans.
In approving the zoning, council members said they thought the steps taken by the developer would make the project more compatible with the surrounding area and suggested the city needs to allow greater density and taller buildings to achieve more affordable housing.
The council also unanimously approved a separate rezoning case Monday from Dale Richardson, owner of High Point Tire & Auto at 800 W. Lexington Ave., that will allow him to combine an adjoining lot he owns along Westchester Drive and use it to store vehicles being repaired at his shop.
In another matter, the council unanimously approved a 5.75% salary increase to $234,885 for City Manager Tasha Logan Ford following her annual performance review.
