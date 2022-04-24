HIGH POINT — Could High Point use its remaining federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for a new project at the city’s former police station? Could outside agencies apply for the funds?
These are among the questions the City Council is debating as it ponders how to allocate $16.8 million of COVID-relief funds that remain unassigned from High Point’s total appropriation of $22.6 million.
The council in February approved using $5.8 million of ARPA funds on several capital projects that were deferred from last year’s budget.
Staff told council at a recent briefing that potential uses for the remaining funds include a list of about $15.7 million worth of projects that council has expressed interest in but that have no identified funding source.
These include about $7 million of parks and recreation enhancements to facilities and athletic fields, as well as construction of road projects like the Samet Drive extension and Foxwoode Meadows alternate access.
Also on the list is $2.5 million for targeted neighborhood improvements, such as home repairs.
In addition, the city has received $6.38 million of outside requests for ARPA funding, including $3.85 million from the Hayden-Harman Foundation to redevelop the vacant former High Point Police Department headquarters property into “The Bridge,” which would provide health-services outreach and healthy-food initiatives.
“What I kind of see in ‘The Bridge’ proposal is a huge targeted neighborhood improvement for that area,” said Councilwoman Monica Peters.
The police department moved out of its former location last year and into a new facility at 1730 Westchester Drive.
The city has no plans at this time for the empty 35,904 square feet of building space, which sits on 6.4 acres at 1009 Leonard Ave.
“ ‘The Bridge’ proposal is certainly one of the outside requests I’d be in favor of moving toward funding,” said Councilman Cyril Jefferson, who also voiced support for using ARPA funds on a $2.5 million proposal from Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce called “Building the Best Guilford.”
Jefferson said he thinks some of the projects on the city’s priorities list would be suited for funding sources other than ARPA.
“I think a little more community investment would be in keeping with the spirit of ARPA,” he said.
