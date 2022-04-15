HIGH POINT — City Council members say they want to expand High Point’s downtown social district to include establishments that are beyond the current boundaries.
The council’s Prosperity and Livability Committee on Wednesday endorsed a draft of a revised map that takes in Paddled South Brewing at 602 N. Main St. and Nomad Wine Works, a planned winery at 432 N. Wrenn St.
The committee did not set a date for when the larger district might go into effect, because city staff said they need time to sort out possible revisions this summer to state laws and regulations that govern social districts.
Paddled South representatives have publicly objected to being excluded from the current boundary, which ends about 400 feet from their brewery.
The full council would have to amend the ordinance it recently adopted setting up the district to reflect any changes to the map.
The existing district will take effect April 21 near Truist Point stadium along parts of N. Elm Street, Church Avenue, W. English Road and Appling Way, where alcoholic beverages will be allowed on sidewalks.
It will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day of the week. The city will place signage at entrance and exit points of the district and will provide logos for businesses that participate.
Drinks will have to be carried in specially marked plastic cups.
Once people leave the district, the city would like to have the cups placed in secured collection bins and not in trash cans or recycling containers, according to Deputy City Manager Greg Ferguson.
The committee discussed possible ways for the city to enhance pedestrian safety at the crosswalk at N. Main Street and Church Avenue, which would be part of the proposed expansion.
About 20,000 vehicles a day travel N. Main Street, and it can be a safety concern for pedestrians trying to cross it, said Councilman Cyril Jefferson.
“I certainly want to include Paddled South,” he said. “I think that’s a business that does incredible work to attract patrons and it’s very active. They do everything they can to be responsible and safe there, and I don’t want them to feel like we’re penalizing them for being across the road.”
Ferguson said transportation staff will look into whether there are any ways to make the crossing safer that could be implemented soon.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
