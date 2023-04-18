HIGH POINT — A five-year overhaul of the city’s sign regulations is complete.
The City Council on Monday unanimously adopted a revised ordinance that includes changes such as allowing rooftop signs in certain areas and spelling out that artistic murals aren’t considered signs, among other new features.
The city in 2018 began a project to rewrite its rules for signs for the first time since 1992. Objectives included making the ordinance more user-friendly by simplifying and clarifying language and updating and modernizing regulations.
High Point and most other cities have generally not allowed roof signs in the modern era, but council members said they wanted them permitted for some types of commercial buildings, so the revised ordinance allows them in the mixed-use (downtown catalyst area) and central business (High Point Market showroom) districts.
The signs are allowed only on flat roofs on buildings at least 30 feet in height, and can be no more than 15 feet tall, among other standards.
Another ordinance change enacted at the behest of council spells out that murals painted on the sides of businesses aren’t considered “wall-painted signs” and don’t require a permit, as long as they don’t contain a commercial message, such as the name of a business.
The council considers murals that meet these standards to be “public art.”
The ordinance includes language that murals must be maintained in good condition and applied using weather-resistant paint.
The revised ordinance also allows electronic, changeable-copy signs in the downtown mixed-use district and along city “gateway corridors,” such as Eastchester Drive.
This change does not allow video signs in these areas.
An additional change in the ordinance highlighted by staff increases the allowable size of “light-pole banners” on private property from 6 to 15 square feet.
