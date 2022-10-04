HIGH POINT — The City Council wants to keep the existing system in place for High Point municipal elections over the next decade, Mayor Jay Wagner told a redistricting consultant Monday.
This means six council members would continue to be elected from wards, with two council members and the mayor elected at-large — the same method that’s been in place since the 1980s.
“The consensus seems to be to continue the existing system we have,” Wagner said.
The council will oversee the drawing of the boundaries, which must be adjusted to account for population changes over the past decade based on the 2020 census results.
The next council elections are in November 2023.
Wagner said the council also wants the new maps to avoid “double-bunking” incumbents in the same ward.
Consultant Caroline Mackie, a lawyer with Poyner Spruill in Raleigh, told the council that she and Bill Gilkeson, a demographer who specializes in redistricting, will draft maps that keep incumbents who represent wards in their existing districts.
For comparison purposes, they will also develop a “blank slate” map without regard to incumbents’ residency.
The wards must have roughly equal populations. Wagner said it appears only minor changes to existing electoral boundaries will be needed to achieve this.
The council’s other redistricting priorities include keeping precincts whole and the core of the existing wards intact, so that neighborhoods and other communities of interest aren’t divided between districts.
Also Monday, the council unanimously approved revisions to the city’s homebuyer incentive program aimed at helping low- and moderate-income buyers better compete for available properties by raising from $5,000 to $7,500 the amount of available down payment and closing cost assistance.
The revisions also make all of the loans through the program forgivable over five years and bring other policy changes, such as imposing a limit of $50,000 on the total assets of program participants who earn more than 80% of the area median income.
In another matter, the council unanimously approved an order for the city to demolish a vacant, unsafe commercial structure at 1503 W. English Road because part of its rear wall has collapsed.
The city’s estimated cost of the demolition is up to $70,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.