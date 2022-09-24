HIGH POINT — When City Council and mayoral elections are held next year, will High Point’s current six-ward and three-at-large-seat system be on the ballot again?
That’s one of the questions council members must answer in the coming months during the redistricting process of adjusting electoral boundaries to account for population changes over the past decade based on the 2020 census results.
“You can tell us to preserve the core of existing wards or start with a blank slate — draw a whole new plan and don’t even consider what existing districts look like,” Caroline Mackie, a lawyer with Poyner Spruill in Raleigh, told the council Monday.
The city hired her and Bill Gilkeson, a demographer who specializes in redistricting, to assist with the process.
Mackie presented a draft timeline to the council that calls for adoption of a plan by April. Whatever system the council chooses has to be enacted before candidate filing next summer for council and mayoral elections in November 2023.
The current ward system has been in place since the 1980s, when the city got sued over the all at-large method of electing council members, which the plaintiffs alleged discriminated against Black voters.
In response, the council at the time adopted the current system, which created wards 1 and 2 in areas where more than 50% of the registered voters were Black.
High Point no longer has to get U.S. Justice Department “preclearance” for changes affecting city elections since the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013 invalidated part of the Voting Rights Act.
While race can’t be a predominant factor in redistricting, the consultants will present racial demographic information for each ward for consideration in the process.
If the council stays with a district system, they must have roughly equal populations.
Based on the new census data, Mackie said the wards 1, 3 and 4 comply with this requirement, but the other three don’t, so their boundaries would have to be adjusted to increase or decrease their populations to bring them within the acceptable range.
The 2020 census put the city’s total population at 114,059, up from 104,371 the last time the ward boundaries were adjusted in 2011.
Gilkeson shared 2020 census figures showing that wards 1, 2, 3 and 4 each gained in total population, while wards 5 and 6 decreased since the last census.
The consultants told the council they can draw new maps that avoid “double-bunking” incumbents in the same ward or they can ignore altogether where the council members live in crafting district boundaries.
“If you all want to make sure that those of you who are elected from wards kind of keep your own district — you don’t get paired with somebody else — you need to direct us to that,” Mackie said.
She asked the council to decide on this and other criteria by Oct. 3. After that, they will present proposed plans Nov. 21, and then work any requested changes into revisions, with a public hearing to follow in March.
