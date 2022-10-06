HIGH POINT — Washington Street redevelopment advocates got some good news this week.
A City Council committee recommended donating two city-owned parcels of land to a nonprofit that wants them for an expansion.
The full council at an upcoming meeting will consider conveying contiguous vacant lots at 621 and 627 Washington St. to D-Up, a grassroots fitness and education organization for youth.
It’s seeking to build a black box theater there for plays and musical performances as part of an expansion of its programming in the Washington Street district.
Assistant City Attorney Meghan Maguire told the Community Development Committee that the city can donate land to a nonprofit as long as it’s carrying out a public purpose.
“I think any of the uses they’re looking at would likely meet the public purpose threshold, so long as they’re continuing to serve the community and continuing to use it this way,” she said.
The city could lease the land to the group instead, but the term could be no longer than 10 years or else it would be considered a sale and subject to a competitive bid process.
In addition to a theater, D-Up wants to build an education, gym and arts complex at the corner of N. Centennial and Washington streets.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners last month approved $3 million of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation for the D-Up expansion.
The city-owned parcels the nonprofit has requested previously housed the Kilby Hotel and Arcade property, which were built in 1910 and were at the heart of High Point’s Black business and cultural community during the era of segregation.
After they closed decades ago, the property fell into severe disrepair, and part of the hotel side of the building collapsed onto Washington Street in 2014.
The city demolished the remaining portion in 2021 and bought both parcels out of foreclosure from Guilford County for a total of $112,733.
City Councilman Cyril Jefferson, who represents Ward 1, where the Washington Street district is, encouraged his colleagues to support donating the land.
“I think this is a great move, for a lot of reasons. I think there’s all types of opportunity for that district to be reinvigorated and revitalized in a lot of ways,” Jefferson said. “What D-Up has been doing there for the past decade has been incredible.”
