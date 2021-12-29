EDITOR’S NOTE: No. 4 of the top 10 local stories of 2021.
HIGH POINT — For High Point city government, 2021 has been a year of new direction filled with plenty of challenges.
The City Council completed a yearlong process in May when it named Tasha Logan Ford city manager following a national search.
She was hired from Winston-Salem, where she was an assistant city manager. She had the same position prior to that for the cities of Rocky Mount and Goldsboro.
Logan Ford is the first woman and first African American to serve as High Point’s city manager.
Council members said they were so impressed with her resume and job interview that she became a unanimous choice almost immediately.
They said she has ample experience across all aspects of municipal government, from public safety and infrastructure to community development and parks and recreation.
When she started the job in July, Logan Ford said providing quality city services to residents is the overarching goal of her leadership of High Point’s 1,400 employees.
She’s tried innovative approaches to major challenges, including offering bonuses to employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The city, like other organizations, has had to deal with persistent manpower shortages in critical areas, including the police department, which has had consistent, double-digit vacancies in its ranks.
When it comes to city employees, the council restored merit pay raises and other budget cuts that were imposed in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The council also ventured into new policy areas, showing a willingness to take on controversial issues not broached by previous governing boards.
These included its September vote to create a commission requested by the High Point NAACP branch to address socioeconomic disparities suffered by minorities.
The NAACP wanted the term “reparations” attached to the commission but stressed that the word means repair, healing and making amends, and does not suggest that they support giving money to the descendants of slaves.
The council left the term off the title of the commission, which has not yet been formed.
It continued its work in the realm of diversity, equity and inclusion, adding a specialist position with this title to the adopted budget.
One issue the council has debated but so far left undecided is whether to use any of the city’s $23.42 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds on initiatives it’s exploring. Council members have debated several potential uses for the one-time funding, such as an initiative to expand broadband access, a new fair-housing program or joining a Guilford County minority and women-owned business enterprises study.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.