HIGH POINT — The field of at-large High Point City Council candidates competing in this fall’s municipal election is smaller by one following the withdrawal of Dallas Clark from the race.
After filing on July 21 to run as one of eight candidates for the two council seats that are elected citywide, Clark had the Guilford County Board of Elections remove his name from the list of contenders on Aug. 6.
Clark’s name will not appear on the ballot for the Oct. 10 primary, said Chris Duffey, deputy director of elections.
“He did get it in just under the wire before we had ballots approved and started the printing process, so we were able to get his name off the ballot,” Duffey said. “I think he had maybe some conflicts come up that he wasn’t sure about before, but he did reach out and just inquire about withdrawing.”
Clark, who would have been making his first run for council, declined to comment on his withdrawal from the race.
The seven at-large candidates remaining are incumbent Councilman Britt Moore, along with challengers Sam Carr, Amanda Cook, Willie Davis, Kenneth Harper, Orel Henry and Shazia Iqbal. The top four vote-getters in the primary will advance to the Nov. 7 general election for the two seats.
Duffey said state law doesn’t establish a firm deadline for candidates in municipal elections to take their name off the ballot. In practice, it would need to be done before the ballots are approved by the State Board of Elections and then printed, he said.
The board will start mailing out primary absentee ballots that have been requested by voters the first week of September, he said.
All eight council seats and the mayor’s seat are on the ballot in this year’s city election, which features a total of 24 candidates. In addition to the at-large race, there are primaries for High Point mayor and Ward 1 council races.
“They are finalized now, so anybody that’s on the list now is on the ballot,” Duffey said.
