HIGH POINT — The city says the first of three transportation projects that High Point voters approved in a 2019 bond referendum is ready for construction.
The City Council on Monday awarded a $2.99 million contract to Baker Underground of Kernersville for the realignment of Washington Street about 15 feet to the north, away from the railroad corridor, between Gaylord Court and N. Downing Street.
The project has long been a priority of the city because of the threat to this part of the street posed by the erosion of the slope along the railroad tracks.
According to the city, the contractor is expected to begin work in late September and complete the project in eight months.
The work will include construction of a new segment of Washington Street, as well as new sidewalk, curb and gutter, a pedestrian crossing, guardrail and replacement of water, sewer and stormwater utilities.
After the city’s project is done, the North Carolina Railroad Co., which owns and manages the tracks, will follow with its own project to stabilize the embankment through the area.
The other two transportation bond projects — improvements to Burton Road and Triangle Lake Road — are still in the planning stages, and construction dates have not yet been determined.
Also Monday, council approved a one-year contract with Cigna, the city’s longtime health insurer, for coverage of about 1,400 city employees and retirees, beginning Jan. 1, 2024.
The renewal raises the city’s total projected medical and dental insurance costs for the year 6.3%, to $23.8 million, an increase of $2.3 million from the current contract.
In other business, the council appointed Steve Galanti to the Planning and Zoning Commission to fill the unexpired term of Angela Jimenez, who resigned from the board.
Galanti is a professional planner who previously worked for the cities of High Point and Greensboro and now is employed in the private sector with Davis-Martin-Powell & Associates engineering in High Point.
He’s married to Heidi Galanti, who is also a career planner who recently retired as a planning administrator for High Point.
