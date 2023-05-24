HIGH POINT — A total of 22 High Point nonprofits are slated to get grants as part of the city’s upcoming budget.
The City Council has finalized its recommendations for a total of $438,000 in outside agency funding, based on the recommendations of its Finance Committee.
The allocations are subject to final approval in the 2023-2024 budget, which will be adopted in June.
There were 29 applicants that requested a total of $1.99 million.
The council stuck to its policy of allocating one-third of a penny on the property tax rate for the total amount to be distributed, which comes to $446,401 for the budget year that begins July 1.
The agencies that were awarded grants are:
• Macedonia Family Resource Center, $22,000.
• High Point Discovered, $15,000 .
• Carl Chavis YMCA, $25,000.
• D-Up Basketball Fundamentals, $15,000.
• Greater High Point Food Alliance, $15,000.
• Helping Hands High Point, $10,000.
• High Point Arts Council, $85,000.
• High Point Leap, $12,000.
• Open Door Ministries, $30,000.
• Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of High Point, $15,000.
• Theatre Art Galleries, $40,000.
• Triad Food Pantry, $20,000.
• West End Ministries, $30,000.
• YWCA of High Point, $25,000.
• High Point School Partnership, $10,000.
• Friends of John Coltrane, $15,000.
• Piedmont Triad Film Commission, $5,000.
• C3 Community Collaboration for Children, $10,000.
• Hayden-Harman Foundation, $5,000.
• Homegrown Heroes, $24,000.
• Brothers Organized to Serve Others, $5,000.
• Commander Peace Academy, $5,000.
