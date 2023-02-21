HIGH POINT — The city estimates it will cost $6 million to renovate Truist Point stadium to accommodate a professional soccer team.

The City Council on Monday selected Greensboro-based Samet Corp. to oversee design and construction services for a project that will remove part of the stands in the right-field corner area, install new field turf and make other improvements for the new Carolina Core FC team, which begins play at the stadium in 2024.

Trending Videos